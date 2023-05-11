A drone attack by Israel targeting a residential apartment killed at least three people and injured several in besieged Gaza, local media reported.

The bombing targeted an apartment in Khan Yunis early on Thursday, which also left several others injured, some of them severely, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The targeted flat was destroyed and the surrounding properties suffered significant damage, said the report.

UN chief Antonio Guterres demanded an immediate end to the "unacceptable" civilian loss of life, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

Also on Thursday, the Israeli military carried out strikes against the Islamic Jihad armed group killing a senior commander, Ali Ghali, when his apartment was hit.

According to Palestinian media reports, the strikes targeted the last floor of a building in southern Gaza, killing at least two people, including the commander.

Officials in the crowded coastal territory said 28 people had been killed since the fighting erupted on Tuesday.

Those killed by Israeli strikes include Islamic Jihad fighters as well as civilians.

Israel braced for more rocket fire amid reports of faltering Egyptian attempts to broker a ceasefire.

It has been the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian fighters in besieged Gaza in months, and among the dead were also women and children.

The conflagration comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank.

Mediation failed as fighting continues

Following intense fighting on Wednesday, when rockets rained down on southern and central Israel and airstrikes pounded besieged Gaza, a state-run Egyptian TV station announced that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a ceasefire.

But with the violence continuing into the early hours of Thursday, it appeared neither side was backing down.

The Israeli military says that in its strikes it has zeroed in on fighters with what it says are precision strikes, but children, among them a 4-year-old, were also killed.

Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told Israeli Army Radio Thursday that a quarter of the rockets launched during this round of fighting fell in Gaza, killing at least four, including a 10-year-old girl .

Israel says the airstrikes are a response to a barrage of rocket fire launched last week by the Islamic Jihad in response to the death of one of its members from a hunger strike while in Israeli custody.

Israel says it is trying to avoid conflict with Hamas and limit the fighting to Islamic Jihad.

Israel war crimes

Israel has come under international criticism for the high civilian toll on Tuesday, which included wives of two of the movement's commanders, some of their children and a dentist who lived in one of the targeted buildings along with his wife and son.

In past conflicts, rights groups have accused Israel of committing war crimes due to high civilian deaths.