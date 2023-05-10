Talks between the Sudan's main army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have made progress and an agreement on a ceasefire is expected soon, a mediation source told the Reuters news agency.

Envoys from the warring generals [Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hemdan Daglo] have been meeting since Saturday in Jeddah for "pre-negotiation talks" with the participation of the United States.

Negotiations aim to secure an effective truce and allow access for aid workers and supplies after repeated ceasefire announcements failed to stop the fighting.

After days of no apparent movement, a mediation source told the Reuters on Wednesday that the negotiations had made progress and a ceasefire agreement was expected soon.

A second source familiar with the talks said a deal was close. Talks continued late into the night.

They are very narrowly focused "first on securing agreement on a declaration of humanitarian principles and then getting a ceasefire that is long enough to facilitate the steady delivery of badly needed services," said Victoria Nuland, the State Department's number three official.

"I talked to our negotiators this morning who are cautiously optimistic," she told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

During the fighting, multiple ceasefires have been declared and flouted, including a week-long truce which South Sudan last week said had been "in principle" agreed until May 11.

Deadly conflict