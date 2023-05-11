Bolivia's president has expressed openness to the use of the Chinese yuan for international trade during a press conference, citing similar moves by Argentina and Brazil to tap the Asian currency for transactions with China.

International trade transactions tend to be priced in US dollars, especially for major commodity markets like energy and grains, going back decades.

"The two largest economies in the region are already trading in yuan in agreements with China, and that is going to be the trend in the region," Luis Arce said on Wednesday, adding the South American country could not afford to stay on the sidelines.

"In Latin America, we have always had a great influence from the United States ... but today many countries have more foreign trade with China. Things are changing."