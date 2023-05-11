Thursday, May 11, 2023

Ukraine said it needs more time before beginning a highly anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces as the UK pledged to send Storm Shadow missiles to help Kiev.

Britain's decision will make it the first country to provide longer-range missiles to Kiev, which has been training a new contingent of forces and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware.

"Mentally we're ready... ," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC. "In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.

"With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful. But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time," he was quoted as saying.

The head of Russia's Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin meanwhile accused Zelenskyy of being "dishonest" in the interview.

Ukraine's counter-offensive "is in full swing", Prigozhin said.

2004 GMT — Russia defence ministry denies reports of Ukrainian military breakthroughs

Russia's defence ministry denied reports of Ukrainian military breakthroughs along various parts of the front line in eastern Ukraine.

"The overall situation in the area of the special military operation is under control," it said in a statement, using the Kremlin's description of the war in Ukraine.

1900 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy expected to meet pope on Saturday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, diplomatic sources said, days after the pope said the Holy See was involved in a peace mission to try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The planned trip has not been officially announced. Pope Francis has given no further information about the peace initiative.

There was no immediate comment from the Kiev government on reports of the possible trip. Zelenskyy's office never releases details of his travel plans ahead of time for security reasons.

1746 GMT — Polish president says Russian 'aggression' must end with withdrawal of forces from Ukraine

Russia's "aggression" must end with the withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"It is a senseless aggression that affects all international principles. Aggression must end," Duda said in a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj during an official visit to capital Tirana.

"I often say that (aggression) must end in only one way. From the occupied Ukrainian territory, based on international rules determining the borders of a state, It must end with the withdrawal of Russian forces. The territory of Ukraine must be completely returned to Ukraine. This is how this war must end."

1453 GMT — Ukraine says it received $16.7B in foreign aid this year

Ukraine has received $16.7 billion in financial aid from its Western partners so far this year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"In 2023, Ukraine has already received $16.7 billion in budget aid from foreign donors," Marchenko's ministry quoted him as saying.

"We also have assurances from partners regarding further support in financing the state budget deficit in 2023."

1424 GMT — Looking into reports South Africa provided arms to Russia: Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that his government is looking into news reports that South Africa provided weapons to Russia when asked about the matter by an opposition leader in parliament.

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety told South African media at a briefing that Washington believed a Russian vessel had uploaded weapons and ammunition from South Africa in December.

"The matter is being looked into and in time we will be able to speak about it," Ramaphosa told lawmakers.

1409 GMT — Ukraine wants the Black Sea grain deal extended for longer and expanded

The Black Sea grain export initiative should be extended for a longer period and expanded, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said after talks finished in Türkiye.

"Negotiations in Istanbul on the functioning of the Grain Initiative have been completed," Kubrakov said on Facebook, without giving details of the outcome. He said the talks would continue online.

"The Ukrainian delegation once again stressed that the Grain Initiative should be extended for a longer period and expanded. This will give predictability and confidence to both the global and Ukrainian markets."

1404 GMT — Ukraine hopes to auction confiscated Russian assets in 2023

Ukraine hopes to start selling off confiscated Russian assets this year via privatisation auctions to help fund reconstruction efforts, the head of the State Property Fund said.

"Russian business in some industries was a significant market player, some say that they had a huge market share. But no one has estimated the exact value of these assets," the property fund's chief, Rustem Umerov, told Reuters news agency.

"Our goal is to take it all into state ownership, prepare it and sell it. We want these enterprises to work for the state of Ukraine, for the Ukrainian citizens."

1400 GMT — Russian strikes in Donetsk kill 4, injure 8 – Ukraine

At least four people have been killed and eight others injured by Russian strikes in various settlements in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"The Russians shelled Toretsk. As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the house, there are victims – it is known about six people. Doctors provide all necessary assistance," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

"This morning, as a result of rocket fire in the city, a fire broke out in a garage and a car on the territory of a private home. Rescuers extinguished the fire on a total area of 20 square meters," the statement read.

It also said that two high-rise buildings, five private residential buildings and civilian vehicles were also damaged in the city, further saying that 11 rescuers and three units of equipment were on site to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

1341 GMT — Bulgaria strictly complies with EU sanctions on Russia: minister

Bulgaria strictly complies with EU sanctions on Russia and is closely monitoring any attempts to circumvent them, the country's economy minister has said.

There are sanctions enforcement mechanisms in Bulgaria, which were swiftly activated in response to suspicions or attempts to evade sanctions, Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov responded to a question in the parliament or National Assembly, according to the state-run BTA news agency.