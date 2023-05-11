Former US president Donald Trump has maintained his stance about the 2020 election, downplayed the violence on January 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman whom a civil jury this week found him liable of sexually abusing and defaming, during a contentious CNN town hall.

Trump, returning to the network after years of acrimony on Wednesday, also refused to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the fight against Russian aggression and said the US "might as well" default on its debt obligation, despite the potential devastating economic consequences.

The former president was cheered on and applauded by an audience of Republican and unaffiliated voters as moderator Kaitlan Collins sometimes struggled to get a word in edgewise.

Trump — who at one point snapped that Collins was "a nasty person" — continued to insist the 2020 election had been "rigged," even though state and federal election officials, his own campaign and White House aides, and numerous courts have said there is no evidence to support his claims.

"Most people understand that what happened was a rigged election," Trump said of his 2020 presidential election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump also defended his delayed response on January 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in a bid to halt the certification of President Biden's win.

Trump — who pulled out a printout of his tweets from that day — instead lashed out at the Black police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbit, calling him a "thug."

He said he is inclined to pardon "a large portion" of January 6 defendants — more than 670 rioters have been convicted of crimes related to that day.

'Fake news'

The primetime forum — the first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign and Trump's first interview appearance on CNN since before he was elected president in 2016 — had drawn suspicion from both sides of the political divide since it was announced.

Democrats questioned whether a man who continues to spread lies about his 2020 election loss — lies that sparked the Capitol riot —- should be given a primetime platform. Conservatives wondered why Trump would appear on — and potentially give a ratings bump to — a network he has continually disparaged.

But the stakes were raised considerably on Tuesday after jurors in New York found Trump had sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, though they rejected her claim that he raped her nearly three decades ago.

Trump, at Wednesday's event, called the case "fake news" and insisted he didn't know Carroll, even as he attacked her in deeply personal terms.

"She's a wack job," he said, drawing laughs from the crowd.

While the civil trial verdict carried no criminal penalties, it is just one of a myriad of legal issues facing Trump, who was indicted in New York in March over payments made to women to cover up their allegations of extramarital affairs with him.