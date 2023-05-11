BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Google upgrades its search engine with AI
Google's approach involves a balancing act, where it aims to remain innovative while preserving its reputation for dependable and reliable search results.
Google upgrades its search engine with AI
The AI transition will begin cautiously with the search engine that serves as Google's crown jewel. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
May 11, 2023

Google disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial intelligence technology, a drive in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet's main gateway.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., already has been testing its own conversational chatbot called Bard.

That product, powered by a technology called generative AI that also fuels ChatGPT, has only been available to people accepted from a waitlist.

But Google announced on Wednesday that Bard will be available to all comers in more than 180 countries and more languages beyond English.

The gradual shift in how Google's search engine runs are rolling out three months after Microsoft's Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT, which has created one of Silicon Valley's biggest buzzes since Apple released the first iPhone 16 years ago.

Bard's multilingual expansion will begin with Japanese and Korean before adding about 40 more languages.

Now Google is ready to test the AI waters with its search engine, which has been synonymous with finding things on the internet for the past 20 years and serves as the pillar of a digital advertising empire that generated over $220 billion in revenue last year.

“We are at an exciting inflexion point," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told a packed developers conference in a speech with one AI reference after another. “We are reimagining all our products, including search.”

More AI technology will be coming to Google's Gmail with a “Help Me Write” option that will produce lengthy replies to emails in seconds, and a tool for photos called “Magic Editor” that will automatically doctor pictures.

RECOMMENDED

The AI transition will begin cautiously with the search engine that serves as Google's crown jewel.

The deliberate approach reflects the balancing act that Google must negotiate as it tries to remain on the cutting edge while also preserving its reputation for delivering reliable search results — a mantle that could be undercut by artificial intelligence's penchant for fabricating information that sounds authoritative.

The tendency to produce deceptively convincing answers to questions — a phenomenon euphemistically described as “hallucinations” — has already been cropping up during the early testing of Bard, which like ChatGPT, relies on still-evolving generative AI technology.

Google will take its next AI steps through a newly formed search lab where people in the US can join a waitlist to test how generative AI will be incorporated into search results.

The tests also include the more traditional links to external websites where users can read more extensive information about queried topics.

It may take several weeks before Google starts sending invitations to those accepted from the waitlist to test the AI-injected search engine.

The AI results will be clearly tagged as an experimental form of technology and Google is pledging the AI-generated summaries will sound more factual than conversational - a distinct contrast from Bard and ChatGPT, which are programmed to convey more human-like personas.

RelatedGoogle to personalise search engine with AI chat, video clips: report
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally