Events marking the rededication of Havasupai Gardens began last week, when dozens of tribal members and others gathered for a public event at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Carletta Tilousi remembered the words of her uncle, the late Rex Tilousi, who told stories of Havasupai people being forced out of what's now Grand Canyon National Park.

But that day she was hiking with joy at a pivotal moment in the tribe's relationship with the National Park Service — headed toward a private ceremony rededicating a popular campground as Havasupai Gardens or “Ha'a Gyoh” in the Havasupai language.

“I can't believe how far I've come, it's amazing,” she said about halfway through the 4.5-mile hike over steep, rocky terrain. “I can't believe my ancestors used to do this all the time.”

The journey was both emotional and celebratory.

Uprooting Havasupai people

The name change from Indian Garden came in November after the tribe lobbied for years to reclaim a part of its heritage and force a historical reckoning over the treatment of the Havasupai people, the last of whom the park service removed in 1928 from their onetime farmlands.

Descendants of the last Havasupai man to leave, Captain Burro, recall how he carried watermelon in a basket to sell to tourists and how his heart broke when he was ordered to leave. Some family members later changed the name Burro, Spanish for “donkey,” to Tilousi, or “storyteller.”

Park Superintendent Ed Keable acknowledged the removal and sometimes violent injustices over decades on the part of the federal government. Speaking after the ceremony at Havasupai Gardens last Friday, he said the renaming marked a new era of collaboration with Havasupai and other Native American tribes associated with the canyon.

"That took some time to build some trust because of the history of how this land was established as a national park, against the will of the people who have lived here since time immemorial,” Keable said.

The Havasupai Tribe was landless for a time after the removal until the federal government set aside a plot in the depths of the Grand Canyon for tribal members. It was slashed to less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) and, nearly a century later, enlarged substantially in 1975 in what was one of the biggest land transfers to a tribe.

Today about 500 of the nearly 770 tribal members live in Supai Village on the reservation adjacent to the Grand Canyon, so remote it can be reached only by foot, mule or helicopter.

It's known for the towering waterfalls that give the Havasupai, or Havasu ‘Baaja, their name — “people of the blue-green waters.” Thousands of tourists from around the world visit annually, providing the tribe’s largest source of income.

Havasupai Gardens' rededication

Events marking the rededication of Havasupai Gardens began last Thursday, when dozens of tribal members and others gathered for a public event at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Dancers from the Guardians of the Grand Canyon, a traditional and multigenerational group, performed, with men wearing ram horns representing the bighorn sheep that roam the canyon, and women carrying woven baskets. Bells on their feet jingled as they moved in a circle.

Many had their faces marked with red ochre, a pigment from the walls of the Grand Canyon that by tradition is tied to everything from a child's birth and its first steps to protection and as an expression of beauty.

"No matter where we go, where we are, we are still the Grand Canyon," said Rochelle Tilousi, a great, great, great granddaughter of Burro and a cousin of Carletta Tilousi.

“It is our home, it is our land and it is our well-being,” said another cousin, tribal Vice Chairman Edmond Tilousi.

That evening and the following morning, a smaller group traveled below the rim for the private ceremony, descending 3,000 feet (900 meters) on a hike that typically takes two to four hours. Some went by foot, while others took a quick ride on a helicopter.