On May 11 last year, life for the Abu Akleh family changed forever.

That was the day Shireen Abu Akleh, a senior Al Jazeera journalist widely respected for her extensive coverage of Palestine and Israel, was shot by an Israeli bullet in the head while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

As the news broke and television channels around the world flashed footage of Shireen’s last moments, her family was forced to reckon with a most bitter reality and monumental loss.

“It was very shocking. You could never imagine something like this,” her elder brother Anton told Anadolu in a video call ahead of the first anniversary of the Palestinian journalist’s death.

“It was a very disturbing, sad day. I was away and I couldn’t believe it until I got to Jerusalem. It was very painful.”

Over the past year, Anton and his family have been trying to do two of the most difficult things at once: heal from a harrowing personal tragedy and seek justice for someone they deeply loved.

“It was very tough. We lost a dear sister. She was a very strong pillar in the family, supporting me and my children. She was very supportive,” said Anton, who is seven years elder to Shireen and grew up with her in Jerusalem.

“We are a small family and we all were in a very bad condition mentally, physically. Losing Shireen had a very negative impact on all of us.”

‘All the facts point to the Israelis’

Dealing with the pain is an ongoing struggle, just as their quest for justice.

For the latter, though, Anton and the Abu Akleh family are clear on who they hold responsible for Shireen’s death.

“All the facts point to the Israelis, to those soldiers who were present at that time,” said Anton.

“All the evidence shows that she was targeted. Shireen had her flak jacket, her helmet had press written on it on both sides. She was standing with media people, with the press, with her colleagues, and yet they shot 16 bullets towards Shireen. Even the person, the young man who tried to help Shireen, was shot at.”

Anton and the Abu Akleh family are not alone in making this assertion.

Al Jazeera, the news organization where Shireen spent 25 years, has drawn the same conclusion, as have investigations by a UN panel and other rights groups.

Both the Abu Akleh family and Al Jazeera have approached the International Criminal Court to investigate the killing of the 51-year-old Jerusalem native and US citizen.

Israeli authorities have refuted the claims, initially saying she was hit during crossfire between Palestinians and the Israeli army.

An Israeli military report released later in September said it was “not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire,” but admitted there was “a high possibility” that Shireen was “accidentally hit” by Israeli soldiers.

However, the report reiterated that “another possibility” was that Shireen “was hit by bullets fired by armed Palestinian gunmen.”