Pakistani authorities have taken senior leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party into custody as the government called out the army to help end widespread protests sparked by his arrest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister and vice chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested early on Thursday, a statement on his Twitter profile said.

Two other senior PTI leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were arrested on Wednesday, the latter from outside the Supreme Court minutes after he spoke to reporters. The party has challenged Khan's arrest at the top court.

Tensions remained high in the country with paramilitary troops and police on the streets in major cities. Mobile data services remained suspended and schools and offices were closed in two of Pakistan's four provinces.

The Islamabad police said on early on Thursday that troops have reached the capital city.

Police have arrested more than 1,650 protesters in Khan's home province of Punjab for violence, the police chief's office said in a statement. Some 80 workers of Khan's party were also arrested in the southwestern city of Quetta, police said.

Khan was indicted by a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018 and 2022.