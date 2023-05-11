Ankara wants the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next week, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

"Our wish is the extension of the grain agreement," Akar said on Thursday at the distinguished observer day of the Anatolian-Eagle 2023 military exercise in the central Konya province.

The deputy defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and also UN officials on Wednesday met in Istanbul to discuss the deal, Akar said, adding that the talks continued on Thursday as well.

Akar added that so far, more than 30 million tons of grain were transported to those in need under the deal, which is set to expire on May 18.

Putin, Erdogan could talk if needed

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin could speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at short notice if needed regarding the extension of the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said.