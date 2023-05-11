Spain’s largest agricultural union has released a report warning about the crippling effect of the ongoing drought on the country’s massive agricultural sector.

The COAG Union said on Thursday that the drought is “suffocating” 80 percent of Spanish farmland and has already led to the “irreversible loss” of more than 5 million hectares (12.3 million acres) of grain crops.

The union said all the wheat and rye crops in eight Spanish regions have been virtually lost due to the lack of rainfall.

It also warned that fruit trees in Andalusia, Murcia, Valencia, and Catalonia are on the brink, as water restrictions “seriously threaten the viability of the trees so that many farmers will have to uproot them.”

The report identifies Andalusia, in the south, as the region most severely hit, with the main hydraulic system only 25.7 percent full – a decrease of 10.8 percent compared to this time last year when the drought had already set in.

This means that the region’s rice cultivation, with produces around 320,000 tons per year, is set to practically vanish. The area’s cotton production, along with its vegetable crops, is also expected to be severely impacted.