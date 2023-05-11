Pakistan is witnessing a wave of violence following the arrest of popular opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges.

The level of unrest has not been seen since 2007, when another former premier — Benazir Bhutto — was assassinated during an election campaign.

Footage of Khan being dragged from court sparked outrage among his supporters. Angry protesters torched buildings and vehicles.

Authorities have deployed troops in an attempt to contain the clashes. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif vowed a tough response to the attacks. Khan is in custody at a police compound in the capital, Islamabad, undergoing questioning.

What is happening in Pakistan?

Since Khan's arrest on Tuesday, at least eight people have died and dozens have been wounded in clashes between his supporters and police.

Protesters have burned buildings and vehicles to the ground. Others have blocked roads and set fire to police checkpoints and military facilities.

Schools and colleges remain closed in Khan's regional strongholds. More than 2,000 people have been arrested so far.

Why does Khan's arrest matter?

Pakistan has a history of military takeovers, political upheaval and social unrest.

Khan is the seventh prime minister to be arrested since 1977. Military property, including the home of a top commander, has been destroyed.

The current turmoil comes as the already embattled country struggles with a dire economic situation, a spike in militancy and the impact of last year’s catastrophic floods.