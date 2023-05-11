TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye elections: Muharrem Ince withdraws from presidential poll race
The Memleket Party candidate was the runner up to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2018 elections.
Türkiye elections: Muharrem Ince withdraws from presidential poll race
Memleket Party candidate Muharrem Ince announced that he has withdrawn from the May 14 presidential elections. / Others
By Esra YAGMUR
May 11, 2023

Memleket Party candidate Muharrem Ince withdrew from the May 14 presidential elections in a surprise announcement that left only three in the fray for Türkiye’s top job.

Ince, 58, was the defeated candidate in the 2018 presidential polls, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won with 53 percent votes. Ince had received just over 30 percent of the votes.

Ince, who made the announcement in the capital Ankara on Thursday, did not give any reason for his decision to pull out of the race.

"I am withdrawing from the candidacy and doing so for the sake of my country," he told reporters.

RECOMMENDED

"I offered a third option to Türkiye" by being a candidate for the presidency, he said, claiming that by dropping out, he left no excuses for the opposition to blame him.

He was under pressure from the main opposition coalition CHP which had accused him of splitting the opposition votes by contesting.

However, Ince's Memleket Party candidates will contest in the parliamentary elections as announced.

Ince was among the four presidential candidates along with incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan in the country’s May 14 elections on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance