On a balmy July day in 2019, Ethiopia planted a staggering 350 million saplings in a record-breaking show of commitment and endurance.

The backstory to this mass tree plantation is of loss and pain. As per estimates of the United Nations, forest cover in Ethiopia had fallen to just 4 percent in the 2000s, down from 35 percent a century earlier.

These numbers and visible signs of growing climate crisis – droughts, crop failures and heatwaves – spurred the nation into action.

Many other African nations took the Ethiopian experiment of mass tree plantation to combat the adverse affects of climate change, population growth and unsustainable land management practices.

It will turn out to be a long-drawn battle for the world’s second-most populous continent.

Trees to the rescue

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said East Africa, including the Horn of Africa region, are experiencing a protracted drought, with the 6th season of below-average rainfall expected to aggravate food insecurity.

In parts of Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, the dry spell is the longest and most severe in recent history and is affecting over 47 million people, it says.

In November last year, humanitarian agencies warned that the below-average rainfall is likely to continue during the March-May season in 2023. They termed the dry spell in the region “a humanitarian catastrophe”.

In its January 2023 assessment, Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority described last year’s October-December short rain period as poor. Coupled with four consecutive failed rainfall seasons, the drought situation in parts of the country remains critical, it added.

The authority estimated that over 4.4 million people might require assistance in 2023.

As the biting impacts of climate change started to manifest, Kenya last year embarked on mass tree planting to arrest the ecological degradation.

In December, President William Ruto launched a National Tree Growing and Land Restoration Campaign that aims to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

“If each one of us would play their part, it only translates to 300 trees per Kenyan in 10 years and 30 trees per year per Kenyan,” the cabinet secretary of Environment and Forestry said at the launch. Ethiopia continued on the path it chose in 2019.