German police have detained a suspect in connection with an explosion at a residential building that injured at least twelve people on Thursday, some of them seriously, a senior security official announced.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said on Thursday that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen.

A body was also recovered from the building, he said. The identity of the person and the circumstances of their death weren’t immediately known.

Firefighters and police were called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents.