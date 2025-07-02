WORLD
2 min read
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
US President Trump has repeatedly called for Netanyahu’s trial to be cancelled, calling the trial a ‘witch hunt’ against the Israeli premier.
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Israeli prosecution cancels Netanyahu’s corruption trial sessions next week over US visit. / AP
July 2, 2025

The Israeli prosecution has approved a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone next week’s hearings in his corruption trial due to his planned visit to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, local media said on Wednesday.

The Israeli premier is set to visit the US next week for talks with Trump and other senior US officials on the Gaza war, Iran, and other regional issues.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu asked to cancel his trial sessions next week, citing his visit to the US, and the prosecution approved his request.

This week’s trial sessions were also cancelled by the Jerusalem District Court after a similar request by the premier.

The cancellation came after Trump’s repeated calls for Netanyahu’s trial to be cancelled, calling the trial a “witch hunt” against the prime minister.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust that could lead to imprisonment if proven.

RECOMMENDED

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, which he denies.

The attorney general filed an indictment related to these cases at the end of November 2019.

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where more than 56,600 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 7, 2023.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes