ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
3 min read
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
With some 50,000 American personnel at risk, the Pentagon is fortifying regional bases as Iran threatens retaliation should the US join Israeli strikes.
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
Trump administration faces doubts over ability to protect American personnel in an active conflict against Iran. / AP
June 19, 2025

As tensions flare in the Middle East, the Pentagon is grappling with growing concern over the safety of roughly 40,000 to 50,000 American troops and personnel stationed across 19 locations, from Bahrain to Syria.

These forces could become targets if Washington joins Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Iran has warned to retaliate against American bases in the region with ballistic missiles and drones. “If nuclear negotiations fail and conflict arises with the United States, Iran will strike American bases in the region,” Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on June 11, before Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran.

On Thursday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned the United States against backing Israel amid escalating regional tensions.

“If the United States wants to actively enter the field in favour of the Zionist regime, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister.

On Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gave reassurances to the Senate that “maximum protection” measures are in place.

“We work hand in glove with the Joint Staff and CENTCOM and every [combatant command], especially right now, to ensure everything at our disposal is available to ensure maximum force protection against any contingency,” he told senators.

But some lawmakers remain unconvinced. Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed scepticism over the Pentagon’s ability to fend off drone swarms, calling current defences insufficient.

“I have no assurance that we have the capacity to safeguard against a swarm of small, lightweight, slow-moving drones that are,” Blumenthal said.

RECOMMENDED

The heightened state of alert follows Israel’s surprise military strikes on Iran, which began on June 13 and killed senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, and struck key sites. The attacks also resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

RelatedTRT Global - Satellite images reveal US Navy mobilisation ahead of potential Iran strike

Provoke broader conflict?

The latest developments evoke memories of January 2020, when Iran responded to the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani with a missile barrage on American troops in Iraq, injuring about 100 personnel.

While negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme remain fragile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to escalate. Critics suggest his campaign is designed to provoke a broader conflict involving the United States.

The Pentagon has redeployed military assets and additional weapons across the region. Forces in Qatar, home to the largest US base in the Middle East, have been bolstered. The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group has been moved into position. Pentagon officials stressed that forces are in a defensive posture.

US President Donald Trump has not formally committed to the Israeli offensive but has vaguely suggested possible military involvement, stating, “I may do it. I may not do it.”

RelatedTRT Global - 'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO