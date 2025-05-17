Libya’s Government of National Unity announced on Saturday that a police officer died from gunshot wounds sustained during protests near the prime minister’s Office in Tripoli.

In a statement, the government said the officer was shot by unidentified gunmen while securing the government building. Authorities said security forces prevented an attempted breach of the building by a group of “infiltrators” embedded among protesters who tried to storm the premises using Molotov cocktails and metal tools.

No damage was reported. Protests erupted on Friday in Tripoli with demonstrators blaming Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s government for recent armed clashes in the capital and demanding its resignation.

Clashes broke in the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim districts of Tripoli on Monday amid unconfirmed reports of the death of Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus.

Unverified resignation letters

A ceasefire was announced on Wednesday by the Defence Ministry.

Local outlet Libya Al-Ahrar said clashes involved fighters from the Stability Support Apparatus and the 444th Combat Brigade, both affiliated with the Defence Ministry.

Unverified resignation letters of several ministers also circulated on social media on Friday, including those attributed to the ministers of local governance, housing, and water resources.

Their authenticity remains unclear.