AFRICA
3 min read
Policeman shot dead in Libya during protests near prime minister’s office
Government says officer was shot by unidentified gunmen, blames armed groups for destabilising capital.
Policeman shot dead in Libya during protests near prime minister’s office
Libyans walk past a damaged armored vehicle belong to the Libyan Presidential Council at the clashes site between heavily armed militias in Tripoli, Libya, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. / AP
May 17, 2025

Libya’s Government of National Unity announced on Saturday that a police officer died from gunshot wounds sustained during protests near the prime minister’s Office in Tripoli.

In a statement, the government said the officer was shot by unidentified gunmen while securing the government building. Authorities said security forces prevented an attempted breach of the building by a group of “infiltrators” embedded among protesters who tried to storm the premises using Molotov cocktails and metal tools.

No damage was reported. Protests erupted on Friday in Tripoli with demonstrators blaming Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s government for recent armed clashes in the capital and demanding its resignation.

Clashes broke in the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim districts of Tripoli on Monday amid unconfirmed reports of the death of Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, head of the Stability Support Apparatus.

RelatedUN: Libya’s political, economic, and security rapidly deteriorating


Unverified resignation letters

A ceasefire was announced on Wednesday by the Defence Ministry.

Local outlet Libya Al-Ahrar said clashes involved fighters from the Stability Support Apparatus and the 444th Combat Brigade, both affiliated with the Defence Ministry.

Unverified resignation letters of several ministers also circulated on social media on Friday, including those attributed to the ministers of local governance, housing, and water resources.

Their authenticity remains unclear.

RECOMMENDED

Libya continues to face political division between two rival governments since 2022, the internationally recognised administration of Dbeibeh in Tripoli, and a parallel government led by Osama Hammad based in Benghazi, supported by the eastern-based parliament.

UN-led efforts to hold national elections remain stalled, prolonging the oil-rich country's decade-long conflict and instability.

Tunisia weighs in

Tunisia urged an “immediate” halt to escalation in all parts of Libya on Friday, citing dangers that developments pose to the country’s future and the safety of its people.

The Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement Tunisia’s readiness to host a Libyan-led dialogue, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict, according to the TAP News Agency.

The statement voiced concern about the worsening security situation in Tripoli and its consequences for the safety and security of Libyans and other residents. It reaffirmed Tunisia’s dedication to backing Libyan-led solutions without external interference.

The statement also urged the laying down of arms and an end to violence, calling on Libyans to settle their differences through dialogue.

Türkiye evacuates nationals

Türkiye evacuated 82 of its nationals from the Libyan capital Tripoli after several days of fatal clashes between armed groups, foreign ministry sources said late Friday.

“Eighty-two citizens who wanted to return to Türkiye were assisted in their departure from Libya and allowed to return home,” the source said.

The move came a day after the Turkish embassy said in a post on Facebook that it was preparing to evacuate its nationals via a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul from the Libyan port city of Misrata, some 200 kilometres east of Tripoli.

It said it would organise bus transport from the capital.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark