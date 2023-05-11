The World Health Organization has announced that mpox no longer constitutes a global health emergency, almost exactly a year after the disease formerly known as monkeypox began spreading globally.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday the decision was prompted by falling case numbers worldwide, but emphasised that the disease remains a threat, particularly in areas of Africa where it has long been present.

The declaration comes just a week after the UN agency also said that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alarm.

"However, as with Covid-19, that does not mean that the work is over," Tedros told an online press conference.

"While the emergencies of mpox and Covid-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill," Tedros said.

Though long present in parts of Central and West Africa, in May last year cases of the disease started emerging in Europe, North America then elsewhere, mostly among men.

The WHO declared mpox was a PHEIC in July. But the number of people infected with the disease –– which causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions –– has consistently fallen since.

More than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported from 111 countries during the global outbreak, according to a WHO count.

Almost 90 percent fewer cases were recorded over the last three months compared to the previous three-month period, Tedros said.

Related WHO renames monkeypox as 'mpox' over racism concerns

'Downward trend'