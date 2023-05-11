WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than 100,000 Haitian kids at risk of starving to death: UNICEF
More and more mothers and fathers can no longer provide appropriate care and nutrition to their children in the Caribbean country, says UNICEF.
More than 100,000 Haitian kids at risk of starving to death: UNICEF
A casket is being transported on a taptap (a form of public transportation) in Limbe, Haiti. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 11, 2023

The gang violence ravaging Haiti has led to a 30 percent increase in severe acute malnutrition in children this year, UNICEF said, warning the lives of more than 100,000 young people are at risk.

"Armed violence has intensified the number of children in Haiti suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), also known as severe wasting, which has skyrocketed in the country," UNICEF said in a statement on Thursday.

The more than 115,000 children facing the possibility of starving to death in the Caribbean island nation in 2023 is up from nearly 86,000 last year, the United Nations Children's Fund said.

"In Haiti, more and more mothers and fathers can no longer provide appropriate care and nutrition to their children, and parents cannot take them to health centres due to increasing horrific violence caused by armed groups," UNICEF representative in Haiti Bruno Maes said.

Rival gangs have taken control of most of the capital Port-au-Prince as Haiti, the poorest nation in the Americas, has been gripped by a political and economic crisis since the assassination in July 2021 of president Jovenel Moise.

"Combined with the ongoing cholera outbreak, more children are suffering from severe wasting more rapidly, and will die if urgent measures are not taken," Maes warned.

RelatedUN warns Haiti gang violence expanding at 'alarming rate'

Crisis response

RECOMMENDED

Haiti has counted more than 41,000 suspected cases of cholera since its resurgence in the country in October, with children under the age of 14 making up almost half of the cases, according to the statement.

UNICEF urgently needs $17 million to respond to the crisis, the agency said in its statement, including to support the detection of malnutrition and to purchase food and other treatments.

Without such interventions, "the situation could further deteriorate between now and October," the statement said.

"A funding gap could put the lives of more than 100,000 children at risk of immediate death," it added, saying children living in Port-au-Prince are most affected.

Separately, nearly one in four Haitian children already suffer from chronic malnutrition, the statement said, leaving them unable to "reach their physical and cognitive capabilities."

More than 600 people died in gang violence last month in Haiti, the UN said Tuesday, in a "new wave of extreme violence" that has left Port-au-Prince especially hard-hit.

The body has repeatedly called on the international community to send a specialised armed force to help Haiti's police and authorities restore order.

RelatedUN: Sophisticated weapons being smuggled to Haiti from US
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance