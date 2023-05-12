Israel's air strikes on Gaza have entered fourth day with at least 30 Palestinians killed, among them several leaders of Islamic Jihad as well as civilians including women, children and elderly.

Air strikes by the Israeli army since Tuesday have killed civilians, including several children, said officials in the crowded coastal territory.

Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed one person in the central Israeli city of Rehovot and injured at least two others, Israeli police said. Three others sustained shrapnel injuries elsewhere in Israel.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said a total of 30 people had have been killed since the fighting erupted.

Islamic Jihad confirmed it has lost five military leaders in strikes in recent days, including Ahmed Abu Deka -- the deputy of Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit also killed by Israel on Thursday.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the security establishment "to take all the measures necessary, to prepare additional actions and maintain readiness for the possibility of increased fire".

'Wave of escalation'

In Gaza City's Al Rimal district, Mamoun Radi, 48, said: "We hope that the wave of escalation will end, but we support revenge for the martyrs.

"Israel assassinated a leader of [Islamic] Jihad at dawn today because it does not want calm."

Ceasefire efforts

An Islamic Jihad source said Mohammad al Hindi, who heads the group's political bureau, arrived on Thursday in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials.

An Egyptian source meanwhile told AFP news agency a security delegation from Cairo would be in Tel Aviv later Thursday for talks with Israeli officials on a ceasefire.