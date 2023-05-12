CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Darwin's flycatcher making a comeback from near-extinction in Galapagos
Twelve chicks of Darwin's flycatcher species have just been born on Santa Cruz Island, raising hope that the species may be rescued from extinction.
Darwin's flycatcher making a comeback from near-extinction in Galapagos
Darwin's flycatchers were particularly threatened on Santa Cruz Island./ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 12, 2023

Darwin's flycatcher, a small bird with striking vermilion plumage, is making modest but noticeable headway on the Galapagos Islands in its battle back from near extinction, the remote archipelago's national park said.

Ecuador's Galapagos Islands have welcomed 12 new chicks of the Little Vermilion Flycatcher bird species, the national park said on Thursday, a record boost since conservation to protect the bird, which is endemic to the islands, began.

The only 15 remaining pairs of the charismatic birds on the island of Santa Cruz have produced 12 chicks this year, the park said on Thursday.

The species is endemic to the Galapagos, and is considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Darwin's flycatchers reside on other islands in the chain, like Pinzon, but their population was particularly threatened on Santa Cruz Island.

RECOMMENDED

An experimental management program there "permitted 12 new chicks to add to the population" in a forest at higher elevation on Santa Cruz, where only 15 pairs exist, the Galapagos National Park said.

The reserve's director, Danny Rueda, said that "each chick that is born is a new hope to save this species that is vulnerable and on the red list."

"These 12 new birds constitute a veritable success since initiating the program in 2018 and finally getting results, never more so than this year," the park said.

The programme, a joint project with the Charles Darwin Foundation, the University of Vienna and the nonprofit Galapagos Conservancy, has seen 21 chicks arrive on Santa Cruz between 2020 and 2022, it said.

The Galapagos archipelago, some 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, has flora and fauna found nowhere else in the world. Observing its wonders led British scientist Charles Darwin to develop his theory of evolution in the 19th century.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance