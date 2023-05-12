Darwin's flycatcher, a small bird with striking vermilion plumage, is making modest but noticeable headway on the Galapagos Islands in its battle back from near extinction, the remote archipelago's national park said.

Ecuador's Galapagos Islands have welcomed 12 new chicks of the Little Vermilion Flycatcher bird species, the national park said on Thursday, a record boost since conservation to protect the bird, which is endemic to the islands, began.

The only 15 remaining pairs of the charismatic birds on the island of Santa Cruz have produced 12 chicks this year, the park said on Thursday.

The species is endemic to the Galapagos, and is considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Darwin's flycatchers reside on other islands in the chain, like Pinzon, but their population was particularly threatened on Santa Cruz Island.