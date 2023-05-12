Farmer Ganpatram Bheda, 66, fears he will lose his two acres of land in northwest India after scarce rainfall and extreme cold in recent years hit crop yields, trapping him in a web of loans with little help from the state to overcome his finan cial woes.

As small-scale Indian farmers like Bheda grapple with growing climate uncertainties, researchers this week called for a robust rural jobs scheme, crop insurance and mental healthcare to ease growing distress and suicide in agrarian communities.

In a new report linking rainfall deficits to higher farmer suicide rates in India's drought-prone states, researchers said the deepening climate crisis was making "agriculture an extremely risky, potentially dangerous and loss-making endeavour".

Farmers are among the most at-risk groups in India for death by suicide, said the report from the London-based International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), as recurring droughts affect their health and emotional well-being.

Nearly 11,000 farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers took their own lives in 2021, averaging about 30 deaths a day, according to India's most recent crime data cited in the IIED report.

But experts estimate that the real numbers are far higher.

Madhura Swaminathan, an economist with the Bengaluru-based Indian Statistical Institute, said the official figures cover only reported cases.

More robust research is needed on the linkage between suicides and climate change in order to better plan ways to make Indian agriculture more climate-resilient, she added.

Ritu Bharadwaj, a principal researcher with the IIED, noted that climate crisis impacts are "a stress multiplier".

In particular, they are exacerbating economic pressures on farmers through recurring droughts, she said.

While droughts are not a new problem, "climate change has made (them) more intense and more frequent, and it has increased (their) geographical coverage," she said in a phone interview.

More than 250 million people in India, or nearly half of all workers, are employed in agriculture and related sectors, according to India's last census in 2011 - and the vast majority depend entirely on their farm incomes to survive.

New interventions are needed to protect this huge community as the planet warms, said the IIED report, noting that early warning systems and insurance policies can offer protection against extreme weather.

While the Indian government has some support programmes in place for farmers, including crop insurance and a rural job guarantee scheme, those suffer from poor budgeting and patchy implementation, said campaigners for farmers' rights.

Debts pile up

For farmers like Bheda, a bad harvest spells doom.

In the last four years, he has accrued loans amounting to 4 million rupees ($48,911) from local moneylenders and banks to tide him over crop losses, buy expensive fodder for his cows and pay off other debts.

"We depend only on farming, we have no other income source - and I don't have any other skill either," said Bheda, speaking from Sikar district in Rajasthan state.

Last year, he lost millet and peanuts to a poor monsoon and mustard to a cold wave.

"I take one loan to repay another. If I don't do that, the bank will take away my land," he said.