Air strikes and artillery pounded Khartoum after Sudan's warring army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary have failed to agree on a ceasefire despite committing to protect civilians and allow humanitarian access.

A so-called declaration of principles was signed in Saudi Arabia late on Thursday after nearly a week of talks between the two sides, but neither side has yet released a statement acknowledging the deal, and air strikes and artillery were still observed in Khartoum on Friday.

Since clashing suddenly on April 15 the rival military factions have shown no sign they are ready to offer concessions to end fighting that has killed hundreds and threatens to pitch Sudan into a full-blown civil war.

"We were expecting that the agreement would calm down the war, but we woke up to artillery fire and airstrikes," said Mohamed Abdallah, 39, living in Southern Khartoum. The same was heard in neighbouring Bahri.

Thursday's deal, the product of Saudi and US-brokered talks in Jeddah, includes commitments to allowing safe passage for civilians, medics, and humanitarian relief, and to minimize harm to civilians and public facilities.

US officials said on Thursday that the signing would be followed by negotiations on the details of securing humanitarian access, and a ceasefire of up to 10 days to facilitate those activities.

Mediators pushed the sides to sign the declaration of principles on civilian protections in order to reduce tensions because of continuing disagreement on a wider ceasefire, one of those involved in the mediation said.

"The two sides are quite far apart," a senior state department official said on Thursday, adding that they didn't expect full compliance to the principles.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan described the deal as a first step. "The most important thing is to adhere to what was agreed upon," he said on Twitter.

Previous ceasefire agreements have been repeatedly violated, leaving civilians to navigate a terrifying landscape of chaos and bombardment with failing power and water, little food and a collapsing health system.

The agreement committed the two sides to evacuating public and private property, including private homes, which residents have accused particularly the RSF of occupying. The RSF has denied these claims, blaming elements of the military and other armed groups.