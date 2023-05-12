Thailand will hold parliamentary elections on Sunday, May 14, after nearly a decade of a government led or backed by its royalist military after a coup in 2014.

The elections come after Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed the dissolution of parliament in March with the backing of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who has been in power since leading the 2014 power grab.

Shortly after parliament was dissolved, Prayut declared that he will seek re-election, although he is facing more headwinds than when he first ran in 2019 with the resurgence of a strong opposition.

Prayuth, a 69-year-old former general, has promised to build a new political climate that does away with decades of conflict.

The polls would be the second since the 2014 coup and the first since young Thai protesters took to the streets of Bangkok in 2020 to call for reforms and more freedom.

Below is a rundown of what to expect.

What's being decided?

Roughly 52 million of Thailand's 65 million population are eligible to cast votes for members of a new 500-seat house of representatives for the next four years.

Voters have two ballots, one for a local constituency representative and the other for their preferred party at the national level. There are 400 seats for winning constituency candidates and 100 party seats allocated on a proportional representation basis.

Dissatisfaction with the incumbent prime minister is high due in part to a slumping economy and his government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Weariness and even anger at the military’s habitual interference in politics are major factors. Thailand has had more than a dozen coups since becoming a constitutional monarchy in 1932, the last one in 2014 carried out by Prayut when he was the army commander. Prayut’s government curbed democracy and prosecuted dissenters.

How will a leader be chosen?

Parties winning more than 25 seats can nominate their prime ministerial candidate, although it is likely parties will strike deals between them to back certain candidates.

Those candidates will be put to a vote, likely in August, in the bicameral legislature comprised of a newly-elected 500-seat lower house and a 250-seat Senate comprised of members appointed by a military junta.

To become prime minister, the winning candidate must have the votes of more than half of the combined houses, or 375 members.

Who are the main contenders?

The election will be the latest bout in a long-running battle between parties backed by a conservative establishment with connections to the military and key institutions, and a progressive, pro-business opposition with a track record of wooing working class voters and winning every election in the past two decades.