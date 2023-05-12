Israeli fighter jets pounded various locations in Gaza, while Palestinians continued to launch rockets into Israel, intensifying the deadly confrontation that has now entered its fourth consecutive day.

During a lull in the fighting on Thursday, Palestinians examined the devastation caused by Israeli attacks that targeted residential buildings.

At the scenes of the destruction, a Palestinian child points to his bombed house, recounting the chilling experience.

"I was sleeping, and suddenly I felt something was pulling me down to the ground like a magnet," he told TRT World.

He re-enacts the scene with his hands, illustrating the invisible force. "I have heard when the missiles are close to you, you don't hear their sound or feel them. So do people die without pain then?"

An elderly man, devastated by the targeting of his house that has been reduced to a heap of rubble, mourned not only the loss of his home but also the passing of his family dentist.

"I am not used to seeing Dr. Jamal like this. He was always smiling and his eyes used to shine,” he said, struggling to reconcile the memories of the friendly doctor. "These teeth I have, he worked on them for free," he reminisces, illustrating the depth of their bond.

“I am shocked. Why was our house targeted? they do not care about civilians,” he told TRT World.

Explosions resonated in various parts of Gaza early on Tuesday, targeting residential buildings.

The Israeli army said the air attacks, codenamed “Operation Shield and Arrow”, targeted three Islamic Jihad armed group members who it claimed were responsible for recent rockets fired at Israel.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of three of its commanders – Jihad al Ghannam, Khalil al Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al Deen.

The group is of the most prominent Palestinian resistance movements and is known to oppose any negotiated settlement with Israel.

The movement was established in 1981 by a group of Palestinian students in Egypt with the goal of creating a Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank, besieged Gaza, and other regions that are now part of Israel.

It is one of the two primary Palestinian organisations in Gaza, but it is considerably smaller than the ruling Hamas group.

The airstrikes also killed 10 civilians on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the group, the three commanders, along with their wives and several children, were among those killed.