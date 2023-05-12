President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised international media outlets that have recently tried to influence public opinion with articles on Türkiye's upcoming May 14 elections.

"What do all the magazines say on their covers? 'Erdogan must go.' (Those published) in Germany, France and England say so. What is it to you?" Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul on Friday.

"How do you put these words on the covers of these magazines? It's not you, the West! It's my nation that will decide on it."

His remarks came after British magazine The Economist targeted the Turkish president with a cover that said "save democracy," "Erdogan must go" and "Vote!"

French Le Point and L'Express magazines also featured anti-Erdogan covers.

In Türkiye, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and candidate for the Nation Alliance, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

Erdogan criticises Kilicdaroglu

Erdogan also criticised Kilicdaroglu for his claims that Russia was meddling in the elections.