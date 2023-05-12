Israel and Gaza have traded heavy fire as hopes faded of securing a truce to end days of fighting that have killed dozens of Palestinians.

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza's health ministry said on Friday. Those killed included militants but also children.

The violence has been met with international calls for de-escalation, with the European Union pushing for an "immediate comprehensive ceasefire".

Israel announced it was "striking Islamic Jihad targets" in the densely populated Palestinian territory, while AFP news agency's journalists saw air strikes hit Gaza.

Sirens warning of incoming fire meanwhile rang out in Israeli communities close to the border with Gaza, as well as blaring in an Israeli settlement near Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.

Violence broke out on Tuesday when Israel killed three top members of the Islamic Jihad group, while subsequent strikes have killed at least three other senior figures.

Related In pictures: Israeli bombs turn Gaza's sole thriving district to rubble

Continued Israeli aggression

A high-ranking commander, Iyad al Hassani, was killed in a strike on a Gaza City apartment Friday, a spokesman for the group told AFP.

Hours earlier, Islamic Jihad said the latest rocket fire was a "response to the assassinations and the continued aggression against the Palestinian people".

The launches, witnessed by AFP journalists, came after a rocket killed one civilian in the central Israeli city of Rehovot on Thursday night.

Daily life in the coastal territory, ruled by Hamas, has largely come to a standstill, while Israel has told its citizens near Gaza to stay close to bomb shelters.