Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that NBCUniversal's former advertising executive Linda Yaccarino would be his successor –– the new chief executive (CEO) of Twitter.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" he wrote on his personal Twitter account on Friday.

Musk said Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations, while he will work on product design and new technology.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he added.

Musk, the current CEO and owner of Twitter, announced late Thursday that he hired a new CEO for Twitter and she will be starting in six weeks.

He also said he will still be actively involved in the company as chief technology officer (CTO) and dealing with systems operations.