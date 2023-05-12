Pop star Ed Sheeran has topped the UK music charts with his latest album, the critically acclaimed "Subtract", a week after winning a US copyright trial over one of his biggest hits.

"Subtract", the British singer-songwriter's sixth studio album, went straight to no. 1, extending Sheeran's "flawless run of chart-topping albums", the Official Charts Company said on Friday.

The record is the fastest-selling album of 2023 for now, shifting 76,000 chart units in its opening week, with nearly three-quarters made up of physical copies, it said, adding, "Subtract" was also the best-selling vinyl album of the week.

"Subtract also sees Ed edge ahead of The 1975 in the list of acts to have reached the summit with all of their studio albums, now boasting six to the latter’s five," the Official Charts Company added.