TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish air defence system SIPER passes final test successfully
Türkiye's defence giants Aselsan and Roketsan are leading the SIPER project.
Turkish air defence system SIPER passes final test successfully
President of the Presidency of Defence Industries Ismail Demir says SIPER passed the test with a direct hit. / Photo: AA / AA
May 12, 2023

The Turkish air defence system, SIPER, has successfully hit a long-distance target in the final test on Friday before its official launch.

Ismail Demir, the head of Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB), said that SIPER, the protector of Turkish skies, passed the test with a direct hit.

The SIPER project is led by Türkiye's defence giants Aselsan and Roketsan.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan unveils national combat aircraft KAAN
RECOMMENDED

Besides SIPER, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400, Türkiye has also developed the Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defence systems.

SIPER, which can engage manually or automatically on targets, is able to assume missions under harsh conditions.

It has multi-target and multi-radar fusion features and it can identify friend and foe.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul