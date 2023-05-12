TÜRKİYE
Türkiye friends with both US and Russia: Erdogan
Turkish president says won't accept opposition candidate attacking Putin and Russia.
May 12, 2023

Türkiye shares good relations with both the United States and Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Türkiye is friends with America and Russia and those who are spiteful towards us in the West," Erdogan said during a live broadcast with several Turkish television channels ahead of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Erdogan's remarks came a day after Kemal Kilicdaroglu, joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, on Thursday accused Russia of being behind video content allegedly discrediting candidates for the presidency in the upcoming May 14 elections.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday rejected accusations, saying there can be no question of any interference of Russia in the Turkish elections, and "those who spread such rumors are liars".

Russia values ties with Türkiye because it takes "a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position", he added.

In Türkiye, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

When asked about criticism that he would not leave the office following an opposition election win, Erdogan said that he would regard any result that comes out of the ballot box as "legitimate".

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan criticised Kilicdaroglu over his remarks on Russia. "Kilicdaroglu is attacking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Russia," Erdogan told a youth event in Istanbul. "When you attack Putin now, I'm sorry, I won't accept it."

"Because our relations with Russia are not behind our relations with the US at the moment," he said, adding that Türkiye's foreign trade volume with Russia is more than the US.

