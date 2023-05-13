WORLD
Kenya starvation cult death toll rises as more bodies found
Police in Kenya unearthed 29 bodies, raising the death toll to 179 with more still to be exhumed.
Efforts to uncover the truth behind the cult's activities and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain ongoing. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 13, 2023

Police in Kenya have announced that the death toll in the Shakahola cult case had reached 179 after unearthing 29 more bodies.

Bodies were exhumed from 12 graves on land owned by the church leader pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha noted in a news conference on Friday that residents had come to register their relatives as missing.

A total of 609 people have so far been reported missing.

More bodies are still to be exhumed on Saturday in the vicinity of the cult's stronghold in Malindi.

Heavy rains had stalled the search and exhumation operation last week with the exercise resuming on Tuesday.

Meticulous process

The case has stunned Kenyans and led President William Ruto to set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and a task force to review regulations governing religious bodies.

The meticulous process has shed light on the horrific extent of the tragedy that unfolded, where officials believe that victims were encouraged to starve themselves to meet Jesus.

Efforts to uncover the truth behind the cult's activities and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain ongoing.

An investigation that started last month has revealed that some of the victims had their organs missing, which has led to suspicions of trafficking in human organs.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki described the deaths as a highly organised crime, saying the mass graves were many.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
