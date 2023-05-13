Saturday, May 13, 2023

Russia has said that its forces were still pushing inside the frontline town of Bakhmut and had wrested control of an area in the eastern Ukrainian city.

"In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk," the defence ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.

The announcement came after the head of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group, which is leading the assault for Bakhmut, claimed that regular Russian troops were fleeing the flanks of the town and exposing his forces in its centre.

The defence ministry had said earlier that it had redeployed forces north of Bakhmut, suggesting a possible pulling back of forces from the front.

But the ministry said Saturday that the regular army was providing support to Wagner forces.

1710 GMT – Ukraine says its troops are advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs

Ukrainian troops are advancing in two directions in the eastern city of Bakhmut but the situation in the city centre is more complicated, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said.

Ukrainian and Russian officials both say pro-Kiev forces have started to push back in and around Bakhmut after blunting a months-long offensive by troops loyal to Moscow that left much of the city in ruins.

Russia acknowledged on Friday that its forces had fallen back north of Bakhmut ahead of a long-promised counter-offensive by Ukraine to retake more territory it lost after the start of the war last year.

"Our troops are gradually advancing in two directions in the suburbs of Bakhmut ... however, the situation in the city itself is more complicated," Malyar wrote on Telegram.

1709 GMT – Zelensky says thanked pope for support over Ukraine 'tragedy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had thanked Pope Francis during a meeting in the Vatican for focusing on the plight of millions of Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.

"I am very grateful to him for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that they had also discussed the fate of "tens of thousands of children" Kyiv says were deported to Russia.

"We must do everything to bring them home," he added.

Zelensky also said he had raised with the pope a Ukrainian peace plan Kyiv has promoted for several months but which Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

He said he had asked for Pope Francis' support for such an initiative.

Zelensky's visit to the Vatican came during his first trip to Italy since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier, he met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

1618 GMT – Russia aircraft crashes near Ukraine border

At least one helicopter crashed in a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, local authorities said, with one official saying Moscow has lost four aircraft.

In a terse statement on messaging app Telegram, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region in southern Russia, said a helicopter crashed in the town of Klintsy.

He did not say what happened to the crew but added that a woman suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

"Five houses have been damaged," he said, without elaborating on the reason behind the crash.

But in a conflicting statement, Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow official in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, said that four Russian aircraft had been shot out of the sky: two MI-8 helicopters, an SU-35 fighter jet and an SU-34 fighter bomber.

He said that the crew of the helicopters and the SU-34 had died.

He did not provide further details.

1357 GMT — Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills 2: official

Russian shelling killed two people including a 15-year-old girl and wounded another 10 in eastern Ukraine, prosecutors in Kiev said.

"The occupation forces of the Russian Federation once again shelled Kostiantynivka," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

It added that 10 people sustained injuries.

1326 GMT — Zelenskyy to travel to Germany on Sunday: government source

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany on Sunday to meet with leaders of Europe's top economy, a government source in Berlin told AFP news agency.

The trip comes just after Berlin said it was preparing a new weapons package worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) for Kiev, including tanks, armoured vehicles and air-defence systems.

Zelensky is currently on a visit to Rome to thank Italy for its support and meet with Pope Francis. Details of Zelensky's Germany trip have not been released, but media reports say he will meet with both Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

1218 GMT — Kiev using UK missiles to hit 'civilian targets': Moscow

Moscow said Kiev used British long-range missiles to target civilian sites in the eastern city of Lugansk, wounding six children.

The defence ministry said that on Friday evening Ukraine's armed forces had struck two civilian enterprises.

"Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles supplied to the Kyiv regime by Great Britain were used for the strike, despite London's declarations that these weapons would not be used against civilian targets", the ministry said in a statement. "Nearby residential buildings were damaged. Civilians were injured, including six children," the statement added.

1100 GMT — Italy is fully by your side, Italian president tells Zelenskyy