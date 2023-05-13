Representatives of Sudan's warring parties will resume talks on Sunday on how to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid and remove troops from civilian areas, a senior Saudi diplomat has said.

The parties will remain in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah to start the next phase of the negotiations after agreeing on Thursday to the plan to protect civilians, Reuters reported quoting an unnamed diplomat on Saturday.

The kingdom has also invited General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, to an Arab League summit which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah on May 19.

Humanitarian aid

On the other hand, both parties had signed a commitment late Thursday on guidelines for allowing humanitarian assistance.

Representatives of the army and paramilitary forces, who have been fighting for nearly a month, signed the agreement in the Saudi city of Jeddah on a "declaration of commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan," said a US official involved in the talks on Thursday.

The agreement commits both sides in general terms to let in humanitarian assistance, to allow the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services, to withdraw security forces from hospitals and to arrange for "respectful burial" of the dead.