TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in Syria's Hol
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralises Haydar Demirel, a self-proclaimed general manager of the Hol province of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation during an operation in Syria.
The terrorist, who had been followed by MIT since 2020, was “neutralised” while training PKK/YPG members in the northern town of Tal Hamis in Syria / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Emir Isci
May 13, 2023

A senior PKK/YPG terrorist has been "neutralised" in a Turkish intelligence operation in northern Syria, according to security sources.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" Haydar Demirel on Saturday, code-named Bager Turk and the terror group's so-called general manager of the Hol province in northern Syria, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist, who had been followed by MIT since 2020, was "neutralised" while training PKK/YPG members in the northern town of Tal Hamis in Syria.

According to the sources, Demirel joined the terror group in 1993, received training from its convicted ringleader Abdullah Ocalan between 1993 and 1994, and then took part in various terrorist activities.

SOURCE:AA
