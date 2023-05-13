Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was set to lose Karnataka, the only southern India state it governs, according to an early vote count that showed the opposition Congress party leading in the crucial state polls.

With vote counting continuing on Saturday, India’s Election Commission said the Congress was leading in 127 out of the 224 seats in the state assembly.

Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 62 constituencies, while another regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), was ahead in 22 seats.

Karnataka, one of the wealthiest states in India, voted on Wednesday and full results are expected later Saturday. A party needs 113 seats to win a simple majority.

The results are expected to give a major boost to the opposition parties that are banking on forming a united front to challenge Modi in next year's general election.

They will also help the prospects of the Congress party, which was routed by the BJP in the last two national polls and is striving to regain its political prominence nationwide.

Modi’s party, which was banking on the prime minister’s popularity, wants to retain the only southern state it has ever controlled and where its strident Hindu nationalist politics has found relatively slower reception than the rest of the country.

Aggressive campaign

Over the past several weeks, Modi had campaigned aggressively in Karnataka, home to 65 million people, and crisscrossed the state by holding huge roadshows.

Karnataka is the second state Modi’s party has lost to the Congress in the last six months. In December, the Congress unseated BJP in northern Himachal Pradesh, a small state tucked in the Himalayas.

The Congress party workers celebrated the results with its spokesperson, Radhika Khera, describing the expected win as a “resounding reply to Modi’s divisive politics.”