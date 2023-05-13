Scholars often use a variety of established facts and theoretical concepts to better explain the patterns of international politics.

Since these conceptual frameworks are not static but subservient to changing events and circumstances, they can influence the scholarly work on international politics over time.

In this sense, Turkish foreign policy and the Western ‘Türkiye’ policy may be rooted in the existing works of thinkers. As conceptual explanations, influenced by repeated events, shape political narratives, Turkish foreign policy and the West’s Türkiye policy have also emerged in light of a fast changing geopolitical landscape.

On an appropriate examination, American political scientist, the late Immanuel Wallerstein – one of the fiercest critics of the global elite – deserves an appreciation for analysing and synthesising Türkiye’s struggle to expand its seat in the international realm and the western efforts to impede it.

Designated world system and core-periphery states

Wallerstein tells us about the ‘world system theory’ with his original contribution to Lenin’s ‘core-periphery state’ explanation of imperialism. The theory argues that the ‘core states’ build supremacy over the ‘periphery ones’ – terms he uses to denote the developed and under-developed nations – while the semi-periphery states serve the core ones as a bridge to the peripheries.

For Wallerstein, semi-peripheries cannot be a member of the core community in terms of holding control of the world system. In other words, a core-states club is about setting consensus to jointly dominate the international realm where the semi-peripheries and peripheries are subjected to the imposed order.

This explanation may be applied to the G7 and G20 summits, where the first group represents the core states while the second bloc provides the foundation for the meeting of the core and periphery states.

The roles of the semi-peripheries, for the sake of limited and regional incentives, are determined through the consensus of the core – G7.

The Turkish experience

The West, or core states, regard Türkiye as a semi-periphery one in the designated ‘world system’. More precisely, the core states expect Türkiye to rely on their ‘order’ and observe the fruits afforded to them.

The expectation is to have Türkiye not challenge their order in a vehement manner. Moreover, rising anti-Muslim sentiments after 9/11 and the strained relations between the US and Türkiye complicate the offers and expectations between the two sides.

The decision of Türkiye on March 1 2003, not to allow American soldiers deployed to Iraq en route Türkiye to set foot in the war-affected country, marked a turning point as it resulted in Türkiye being punished for non-compliance with US demands and to serve as an example.

Actively involving in regional issues and being a regional power

In parallel with the decision of the Parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policy of expanding Türkiye’s capacity to be a regional power was the first alarming bell for the dominating core states. The thriving economy of the 2000s reminded us that a prospering Türkiye could intervene in the regional issues that could harm the interests of them.

Then, a semi-periphery state like Türkiye is expected to have a favourable pro-government and comply with the imposed order of the core states, say the USA, as stated by Joe Biden in a meeting with the New York Times editorial board.

The internal and external challenges for the Erdogan government

The course of achieving such an end was to encourage internal political factions and proxies to challenge the Erdogan government.

In this sense, there happened a series of events to topple the democratically elected Turkish government which were the Gezi incidents of 2012, the plots against the able Turkish Armed Forces through the ‘arranged’ Balyoz and Ergenekon lawsuits, the 2013 plots on the Erdoğan-led government by the hands of FETO judges and prosecutors, the 2015 wide scale attacks in the cities of Türkiye by the hands of the PKK cells, and finally the July 15th coup attempt of FETO, which failed due to people's resistance.

The rise of strategic autonomy and balancing strategy

The response of the Erdogan leadership has been to drive strategic autonomy for the sake of ‘survival’ through a ‘self-help’ system. In this context, Erdogan responded to the internal and external challenges and pursued a policy of promoting Türkiye as a regional power independent from the core states.