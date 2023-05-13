Türkiye’s rise in political, economic, technological, military, demographic, and diplomatic terms in the past two decades is a fact. The numbers are there for anyone to see to measure Türkiye’s overall progress between 2002 and 2023, but the leap is not limited to quantitative change.

Türkiye also achieved qualitative progress as well in the said period; numbers are not the only things that grew over the years. Türkiye developed novel capabilities.

For instance, Türkiye not only increased its defence and aviation exports from $248 million in 2002 to over $4 billion in 2022 but also achieved a new status as a country that is capable of developing and exporting advanced indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). In 2002, it was wholly dependent on imported UAVs in its counter-terrorism missions.

In democratic terms, too, Türkiye achieved a great deal between 2002 and 2023, despite the allegations of “democratic backsliding” and “growing authoritarianism” featuring in almost all prominent media and opinion outlets in the developed world.

No one can claim that Turkish democracy is flawless. No democracy is. But it is safe to claim that the democratic standards and maturity between 2002 and 2023 are much higher than in any other period in Türkiye’s republican history.

The measure for the health and maturity of a democracy might vary among countries as they all have different conditions ranging from socio-economic development, culture, geography, and so on.

But the measure of maturity for Türkiye’s democracy is clear from the extent of the civilian space’s freedom from military intervention and tutelage.

Like the measure of maturity, the main challenges to democratic progress, too vary among countries.

And the main challenge for Türkiye’s democracy was the omnipresence of either an actual military coup –exemplified by the coups in 1960, 1971, 1980, and even 1997- or the threat of an imminent military coup or intervention such as the 2007 ultimatum, better known as the “e-memorandum” by Turkish generals.

Before 2002, all civilian governments had to yield to coups or other sorts of military interventions. The first time a civilian government repelled a threat of military intervention in Türkiye was in 2007, and the second was on July 15, 2016.

The only two examples of civilian resistance and actual success in repelling attempted coups occurred in 2002-23.