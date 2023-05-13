At least 11 people have been killed in militia clashes in western Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said, as a province in the restive region declared a curfew to respond to the violence.

"Mobondo" militants attacked the village of Batshongo, in Kwango province, late on Friday, said provincial government spokesman Adelar Nkisi, referring to a militia from the Yaka community.

Two soldiers, one police officer and two civilians were killed in the attack, Nkisi told AFP news agency, adding that the soldiers had been "practically chopped to pieces". But later on Saturday, the spokesman said the death toll had risen to 11 people.

Clashes had occurred on in Batshongo on Friday night and continued the following day in Mongata, a village about 8 kilometres (5 miles) further west, in the capital province of Kinshasa.

Nkisi added that Kwango's government had set a curfew from 8PM until the early hours Sunday morning to the respond to the emergency.

Details of the clashes remain hazy and the death toll could not be independently confirmed.

Neither a police nor an army spokesperson could be reached for comment.

Symphorien Kwengo, a Kwango civil society leader, gave a much higher death toll. He said that eight people had been killed in Batshongo and 11 in Mongata.

Year-long conflict