Mali's military junta has denounced as "fictitious" and "biased" a UN report that said the army and foreign fighters executed at least 500 people during a 2022 anti-militant operation.

Denouncing revelations that the UN had used satellites to gather information for its report, the authorities also announced an investigation into "espionage".

The statement came on Saturday, a day after the UN released its long-awaited report into the events that unfolded in the central town of Moura between March 27-31, 2022.

"No civilian from Moura lost their life during the military operation," said a statement read out on state television by government spokesperson colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

"Among the dead, there were only terrorist fighters."

Condemning what it called a "biased report based on a fictitious narrative", the government also expressed surprise that the UN investigators had used satellites above Moura to gather information, without government clearance.

It was launching an investigation into espionage, attack on the external security of the state and "military conspiracy", it added.