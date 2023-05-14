One person has been killed when his mobile home was crushed as a powerful tornado tore through a community near the southern tip of Texas, damaging dozens of residences and knocking down power lines, authorities said.

At least 10 others were hospitalised on Saturday, including two people who were listed in critical condition, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County.

Many residents also suffered cuts and bruises.

The tornado hit at about 4 am as most people were in their homes asleep in the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights, located on the mainland across from South Padre Island, off the Gulf of Mexico.

The county has among the highest poverty rates in Texas and is dotted with substandard housing.

There was no advance warning. Instead, the first warning of a tornado “went out at the same time it was touching ground,” said Barry Goldsmith, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville.

“With hurricanes we have the benefit of getting some advance warning; we know it’s probably on its way,” Eddie Trevino Jr, the Cameron County judge, said during a Saturday press conference.

“With a tornado, like Barry mentioned, it’s not a common scenario unless we have a hurricane/tropical cyclone in the area. So, we didn’t have the benefit of a warning."

"The hour didn’t help,” Trevino added.

Roberto Flores, 42, died after being “basically crushed as a result of the damage to his mobile home," Trevino said.