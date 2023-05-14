Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Thailand as a general election there began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time.

Around 52 million eligible voters will elect members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.

Major parties, including Pheu Thai, the Move Forward Party (MFP), United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, Democrat Party, Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) a nd Bhumjaithai Party will compete.

Thailand's political landscape is often divided into two camps: those who support the military establishment and those who support greater democracy and civil liberties.

Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a retired Royal Thai Army officer, came to power through a military coup in May 2014, ousting the democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. He led the military junta until 2019 when he became prime minister of a civilian government appointed by the junta's hand-picked lawmakers. He has remained in power since, making him one of Thailand's longest-serving prime ministers.