More than a dozen people has been killed in an overnight battle between Pakistan paramilitary troops and militants who stormed their base and took families hostage.

"Well equipped" fighters assaulted a Frontier Corps compound in Muslim Bagh, Balochistan province, and captured three families in a residential block, the military said.

Fighting raged from Friday evening until Saturday morning and "the complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but ethnic Baloch separatist groups have for decades waged a rebellion against the state in the southwestern province, frequently targeting security forces.

"The terrorists had not even spared children" in their hostage-taking, ISPR said. All six militants who breached the compound were killed, it said.

Seven "sons of the soil" - a term generally used for state security forces - were killed but one individual was a civilian, ISPR said.

Six more people, including a woman, were wounded.

A funeral service for some of the men killed was held in Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta on Saturday.