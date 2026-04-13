Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called China's trade imbalance with the European Union "unsustainable" on Monday, as he began a three-day visit to Beijing, where he hopes to strengthen economic ties.

Sanchez's visit is his fourth to China in four years as he seeks to position Spain as a bridge between Beijing and the 27-member European Union, whose relations with the United States show signs of strain.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs have caused concern among Western leaders, many of whom, including those from Britain, Canada, and Germany, have flocked to Beijing in recent months seeking closer ties.

However, Sanchez stressed that trade between the EU and China was "imbalanced", calling on Beijing to open its market to European imports.

"We need China... to open up so that Europe does not have to close itself off," Sanchez said, during a visit to Tsinghua University.

He called on Beijing to "help us correct the current trade deficit... A deficit that is unbalanced, which grew by a further 18 percent last year alone. And which is unsustainable for our societies in the medium and long term".

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Increasing trade deficit

Last year, Spain, with a population of around 50 million, ran a trade deficit of 42.3 billion euros ($49.1 billion) with China, a country of more than 1.4 billion people.

Spain's own trade deficit with China, Sanchez added, accounts for 74 percent of the European country's total deficit.

The Spanish leader is also keen to boost trade with China after Trump, who is due to visit Beijing in May, threatened last month to cut trade with Spain.

Trump's threats came after Spain denied the use of its military bases for US strikes against Iran, a key economic partner of Beijing.

Spanish government sources said a primary goal of the trip is particularly to secure greater market access for agricultural and industrial goods, and to explore joint ventures in the technology sector.

Sanchez is also expected to use the visit to attract new investors for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy and to gain access to China's critical raw materials.