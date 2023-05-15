Monday, May 15, 2023

Russia's defence ministry has said it scrambled a fighter jet to prevent French and German patrol aircraft from entering its air space over the Baltic Sea after it detected them flying towards Russia.

Russia said the flights were being conducted by a German P-3C patrol aircraft and a French Atlantic-2 maritime patrol jet. After the Russian jet was scrambled and the French and German ones turned away from Russia, the Su-27 returned to base, the defence ministry said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the Russian report on the aircraft movements.

"Two air targets were detected approaching Russia's state border," the defence ministry said in its statement.

"In order to identify the targets and prevent the Russian state border being violated, an Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet air force was scrambled," it added.

1857 GMT — Macron says France to train Ukrainian fighter pilots

France's President Emmanuel Macron said that his country had "opened the door" to training Ukrainian fighter pilots, even if he excluded sending any warplanes to Kiev.

"We have opened the door to training pilots, and this with several other European countries who are also ready. I think discussions are underway with the Americans," he said in a televised interview with the TF1 broadcaster.

"The training can start from now," he said, without providing further details.

1747 GMT — UN to continue Ukraine grain deal talks as May 18 deadline looms

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that talks to extend the Black Sea grain deal will continue over the coming days as Russia’s deadline nears. The deal is set to expire on May 18.

"Continuation of the Black Sea Initiative is critically important," Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told the UN Security Council.

"In recent weeks, we have engaged in intensive discussions with the parties to the Black Sea Initiative, to secure agreement on its extension and the improvements needed for it to operate effectively and predictably. This will continue over the coming days."

Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN held a two-day high-level meeting in Istanbul last week to discuss extending the grain deal, but no agreement was reached.

1745 GMT — WHO members vote to shut European regional office in Russia

The World Health Organization has said that its members in Europe voted to shut a regional office located in Moscow, in a move which follows the start of the war in Ukraine last year.

WHO Europe's member states have been considering moving the European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases outside Russia since last year.

The motion received the necessary majority in a special meeting of the WHO's Europe's office on Monday, the U.N. agency said in an email. The office will be relocated to Copenhagen, Denmark no later than 1 January 2024, the motion said.

1712 GMT — Belarus on high alert after aircraft shot down in Russia: Lukashenko

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said forces had been put on high alert, adding that four aircraft had reportedly been shot out of the sky in southern Russia.

"Three days have passed after the events near us, I mean in the region of Bryansk where four aircraft were shot down", Lukashenko said without providing further details. "We had to react," he said.

On Saturday footage of several Russian aircraft crashing in the region of Bryansk circulated on Russian social media. One video showed a helicopter apparently being hit and catching fire.

1643 GMT — US sees more indications of Russia, Iran defence cooperation

The United States is seeing more indications that Russia and Iran are expanding an unprecedented defense partnership that will help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine as well as pose a threat to Iran's neighbours, the White House has said.

As part of the cooperation, Iran is providing Russia with one-way attack drones, including more than 400 since August, National Security Adviser John Kirby said at a news briefing.

1357 GMT — Seven injured in blast at Russia-controlled Luhansk

Seven people, including a Russian-installed senior official and a teenager, have been wounded when an explosion ripped through the centre of Russian-controlled Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, the regional head said.

Four men — including a 17-year-old teenager and the head of the local interior ministry, Igor Kornet, were in a "serious condition," Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), said on social media.

State news agency RIA Novosti, reporting from Luhansk, said the explosion had taken place in a barber shop next to the buildings housing the local government and the legislature.

1139 GMT — S. Africa military delegation visiting Moscow: Russian agencies

The commander of South Africa's ground forces is in Moscow for talks, Russian news agencies have said, days after Washington accused Pretoria of secretly providing arms to Russia.