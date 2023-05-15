The death toll from Cyclone Mocha which barrelled through the Bay of Bengal has risen to 29, as contact was slowly restored to western Myanmar.

By Monday, rescuers evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 metres (12 feet ) deep along western Myanmar's coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications.

Strong winds injured more than 700 of about 20,000 people who were sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township such as monasteries, pagodas and schools, according to a leader of the Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association in Sittwe.

Residents moved to roofs and higher floors, while the wind and storm surge prevented immediate rescue.

“After 4 pm yesterday, the storm weakened a bit, but the water did not fall back. Most of them sat on the roof and at the high places of their houses the whole night. The wind blew all night,” the rescue group leader said.

Water was still about 1.5 metres (5 feet) high in flooded areas later on Monday, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed and the sun rose in the sky. He asked civil society organisations and authorities to send aid and help evacuate residents.

No enough food