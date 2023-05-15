Thailand's Move Forward Party (MFP) leader announced the formation of a coalition government with Pheu Thai Party (PTP).

The MFP leader said on Monday he had spoken to PTP premier candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra about forming the coalition, Khaosod English news website reported.

Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, leader of the centre-left MFP, said the two parties garnered the support of at least 309 newly-elected lawmakers.

“Three small parties will also be part of the coalition of 308 MPs,” Pita said, referring to Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai and Liberal Thai Party.

If the political coalition matures, Pita will become Thailand’s 30th prime minister in July at a joint session of the Southeast nation's parliament.

A candidate requires support of 376 lawmakers to become prime minister.

A joint sitting of the 500-seat House of Representatives along with the 250-member Senate will pick the new prime minister.

The general elections held in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday saw MFP leading with 115 constituencies and 38 party list seats.

Pheu Thai Party was second, leading in 111 constituencies and 30 party list races.