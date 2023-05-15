WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senior doctors in England begin voting in pay dispute
A vote for action would follow walkouts by tens of thousands of junior doctors in March and April, as well as long-running strikes by other NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics.
Senior doctors in England begin voting in pay dispute
The strikes have added to pressure on the National Health Service (NHS), which was already grappling with a staffing crunch. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
May 15, 2023

A trade union representing senior doctors in England has said its members had begun voting on whether to take industrial action after the government failed to put forward a "satisfactory" offer on pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is urging consultant doctors to vote in favour of strike action in the ballot, which began on Monday and closes on June 27.

The union says consultants' take-home pay fell 35 percent between 2008/9 and 2021/22, with the squeeze further compounded by double digit inflation over the last year.

"We have tried to remedy this through weeks of talks with the government," the BMA said.

"We were hopeful ... these talks would have a positive outcome. Sadly, no satisfactory offer on pay has been forthcoming. This left us with no option but to open this ballot for industrial action."

RelatedThousands of junior doctors kick off three-day strike across UK

Further strike action

RECOMMENDED

A vote for action would follow walkouts by tens of thousands of junior doctors in March and April, as well as long-running strikes by other NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics.

The strikes have added to pressure on the National Health Service (NHS), which was already grappling with a staffing crunch and struggling to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with millions of patients awaiting hospital treatment.

The government says higher pay rises would only worsen inflation.

Earlier this month, the government said it would implement a pay rise for more than one million NHS staff in England after trade unions representing a majority of workers involved in the pay dispute voted to accept a deal.

The Royal College of Nursing rejected the offer however and plans to begin re-balloting nurses later this month over further strike action.

RelatedEngland nurses launch fresh strikes over pay
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul