Türkiye's 2023 presidential election has gone to a runoff after no candidate won a majority of the vote in the first round on May 14.

The first round of voting on Sunday ended with no candidate able to clear the required 50 percent threshold, but incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a "clear lead".

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country has completed another "festival of democracy" with May 14 elections, adding the country has witnessed one of highest turnouts in the nation's history.

He finished the first round with 49.51 percent of the vote, according to head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener. While Erdogan's main oppenant Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured 44.88 percent.

The run-off will be between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu and is set for May 28.

Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan of the Ata Alliance got 5.17 percent in the first-round, while Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the presidential race late last week after ballots had already been printed, got 0.44 percent.

In the parliamentary elections, the People's Alliance won 49.46 percent of the votes, securing 322 seats in parliament, while the Nation Alliance won 35.02 percent, securing 213 seats.

Voter turnout was 88.92 percent, with turnout from Turkish citizens abroad at 52.69 percent, Yener said. Data entry continues for 35,874 ballots cast abroad, he noted.

Among the 64.1 million registered voters, 88.92 percent of the voters cast their ballots, one of the highest turnouts the country has witnessed since it transitioned to multiparty elections in 1946.